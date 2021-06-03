William Ki Chul Cho Sells 8,584 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

