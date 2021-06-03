William Spiegel Sells 8,055 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Essent Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,182,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Essent Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.