Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 6.6%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $161.78 and last traded at $161.93. Approximately 29,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,391,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.39.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

