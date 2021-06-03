WINk Price Up 5% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.53 or 0.00653835 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

