Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Wix.com worth $58,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $258.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.51 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

