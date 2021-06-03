Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,703.40 ($61.45).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON WIZZ traded down GBX 187 ($2.44) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,686 ($61.22). The stock had a trading volume of 353,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,869. The firm has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,804.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.