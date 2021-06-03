Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.82. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 10,564 shares changing hands.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

