Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $573,437.92 and $101,667.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,619.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.91 or 0.07214163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $685.42 or 0.01821984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00482619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00176033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00788437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00476122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00432195 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

