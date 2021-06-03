Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan Sells 1,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15.

WWD traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,373. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

