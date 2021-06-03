Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.39

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 3373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

