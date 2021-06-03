Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $14.14. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 722,896 shares traded.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $17,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.