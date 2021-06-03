Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Cut to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WKPPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

