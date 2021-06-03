World Token (WORLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $482,200.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $482,200.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,704,716 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

