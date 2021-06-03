Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.24. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

