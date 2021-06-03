Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Worthington Industries worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

WOR opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.