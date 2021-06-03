Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $130,968.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Wownero has a market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $130,968.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00307175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.