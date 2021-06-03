Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $263.40

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $263.40 or 0.00697511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $505,997.85 and $35,462.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00312980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00247562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.79 or 0.01143422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,734.84 or 0.99924550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032826 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.