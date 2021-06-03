Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.45% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $615,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

