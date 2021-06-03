XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XFLT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 306,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

