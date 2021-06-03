xDai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. xDai has a total market capitalization of $54.24 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xDai coin can now be bought for $9.55 or 0.00024760 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, xDai has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00317510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.01186984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.08 or 0.99922850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033524 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,375,682 coins and its circulating supply is 5,677,325 coins. xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

