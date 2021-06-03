Xend Finance (XEND) One Day Volume Tops $1.78 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $8.91 million and $1.78 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00310715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00235929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.01124314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,488.34 or 0.99651997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032723 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

