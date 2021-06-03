Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Up 12.3%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares were up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 242,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 355,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,935.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

