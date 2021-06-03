Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Up 12.3%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares were up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 242,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 355,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
