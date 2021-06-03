Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 288,022 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.