Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 288,022 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

