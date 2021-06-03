XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $31.84 million and $141,259.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00286372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00197758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.30 or 0.01192289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.32 or 0.99936653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034151 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 42,379,041 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

