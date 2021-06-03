XYO Tops 1-Day Volume of $670,445.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $85.25 million and approximately $670,445.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00079321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00992215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.16 or 0.09472586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052465 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.