Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1,329.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,969 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,863,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,864 shares of company stock worth $2,082,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

