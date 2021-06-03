Ycash Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Ycash has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $44,057.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00438447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00285123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00158338 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004395 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,203,475 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

