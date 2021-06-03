YEE Trading Up 0.8% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One YEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $692,966.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01011267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.83 or 0.09331623 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

