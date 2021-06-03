Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003702 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.44 million and $45,592.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

