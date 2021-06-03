YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,596 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.16% of YETI worth $73,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $87.30 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $91.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

