YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.26% of YETI worth $645,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

