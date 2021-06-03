YFValue (YFV) One Day Volume Hits $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

