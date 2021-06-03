YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $2.01 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00082595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.89 or 0.01015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.19 or 0.09366655 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.