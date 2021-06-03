yOUcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $219.67 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $219.67 million and $32,553.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.01012932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.60 or 0.09377366 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,014,104 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

