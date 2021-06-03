yTSLA Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,440.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $391,985.21 and approximately $36,440.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00015035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00069313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00310730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00231059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.16 or 0.01195315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.42 or 0.99784503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034130 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

