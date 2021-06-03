YUSRA Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $45,442.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YUSRA has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00286372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00197758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.30 or 0.01192289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.32 or 0.99936653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034151 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,459,743 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

