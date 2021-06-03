Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post sales of $43.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.24 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $188.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $692.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.