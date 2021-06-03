Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $129.90 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

