Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.27. 2,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,031. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

