Zacks: Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce $7.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $27.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

