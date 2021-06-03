Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.88 Million

Brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report sales of $107.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $474.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $727.34 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.