Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

