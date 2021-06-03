Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce $620.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.50 million. Masonite International posted sales of $499.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $119.89 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

