Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.93). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($1.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

