Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce $29.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.18 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $17.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $133.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $137.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.74 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $200.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.