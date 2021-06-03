Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.36 billion and the lowest is $8.22 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $21,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.69.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.