Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.36 billion and the lowest is $8.22 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $21,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PFGC opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.69.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
