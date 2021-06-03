Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.52. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

