Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $787.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.58. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

