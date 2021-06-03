Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

NOW opened at $467.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a one year low of $367.03 and a one year high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,188,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

