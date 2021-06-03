Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce sales of $395.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.80 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TWI opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $590.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

